The Albany Fire Department has released its 2022 report, highlighting the agency’s training methods, call data and grant funding. Among the revelations: 469 of the calls were false alarms and 89% were requests for medical assistance.

Training

In 2022, Albany firefighters logged 10,858 training hours. Specific types of training included "traffic incident management system" training which teaches them how to stay safe when responding to and managing traffic incidents. The Oregon Department of Transportation taught this course.

The agency also participated in a fire investigation course with the Office of the State Fire Marshal. During this training, investigators learned how to look into arson, electrical fires and more.

Albany firefighters utilized a “burn to learn” method of training as well. This happens when someone donates a structure to the department so firefighters can practice extinguishing a staged, controlled fire.

Each year, the department also has a wildland fire refresher training to prepare crews for wildfire season. Other trainings AFD participated in include ventilation, active threat and rescue technician training.

Call numbers

The 2022 report includes some data regarding the types of calls Albany Fire Department responded to.

There were 11,260 calls for service, with 89% of the calls being medical. The agency received 294 calls for fires, 41 calls for hazmat, four explosions and 469 false alarms.

According to the report, AFD responded to 507 motor vehicle collisions.

December in particular had a historically high call load with 1,158 emergency calls and 609 ambulance transports. The Dec. 23 ice storm in itself resulted in 85 calls for the day, which doubled the previous daily record.

Notable highlights

Another major point from the 2022 report included the opening of Station 15 in Millersburg. That city provided the funding, while AFD helped with the floor plan and amenities and provides the staffing for the station.

The agency also received multiple grants last year. The department received a $35,000 grant to increase staffing during wildfire season as well as $642,727 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant for a new fire engine and $1.3 million from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant to go toward the hiring of three new firefighters for three years.