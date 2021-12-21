Albany figures out how to spend $5.7 million in fed money

Albany has approved the use of $5.7 million in federal funding to address water and sewer issues.

The city of Albany was allocated $8.4 million under the pandemic-inspired American Rescue Plan Act. The first half was received this past May and the rest expected in May 2022. The money must be used by the end of 2024.

ARPA money can be spent on public health, negative economic impacts, subsidizing lost public sector revenue, premium pay for essential workers and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. This past August, the Albany City Council approved using ARPA to pay for five projects, adding a sixth in October.

A pool of 26 Albany residents reviewed and rated 15 projects fitting the criteria. A $40,000 wireless network upgrade was the top choice, improving citizen access to broadband and public services at the senior center, library and Albany City Hall, and because COVID-19 has made wireless even more essential, according to a city report.

The priorities also included:

A $300,000 upgrade to the city’s cybersecurity storage area network.

$1 million to install a raw water pump station generator.

$200,000 in Americans with Disabilities Act parks improvements.

$43,000 for a bookmobile.

$95,000 for ventilators for the Albany Fire Department.

Those projects total $1.6 million, leaving $6.7 million to spend. At its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, the council heard a presentation about options previously submitted by the public works department for spending the remainder of its ARPA money.

Public Works Director Chris Bailey said the pump station generator funding was already allocated in a previous council action. The second phase of a composting capacity expansion for the wastewater treatment plant was also pulled from the project list after a sewage lawsuit settlement, the proceeds from which will cover the project, according to Bailey.

The two remaining projects are replacing some of the filtration membranes at the Albany-Millersburg Water Treatment Facility at a cost of $500,000 and partially funding the Cox Creek interceptor, an element of the city’s sanitary sewer system backbone, to the tune of $5.2 million.

One of the four cells of membranes at the water treatment facility is consistently underperforming, requiring more frequent maintenance and chemical applications, according to Bailey, who said the membranes were made by a different company than the others, and were expected to last until 2028. Bailey said the poor performance puts a strain on water production.

“It’s in the best interest of the city to replace these membranes early rather than continuing on with this process of trying to force them to produce the water we need them to produce,” Bailey said.

The Cox Creek interceptor project has been on the books since the 1990s, according to a city document, but a plan of action only materialized in 2017. By then, the city had experienced basement sewer backups caused by capacity limits in the downstream portion of the pipe, the city document states.

The first phase, replacing the main from the treatment facility to Waverly Lake, was constructed in 2019 at a cost of more than $5 million. The second phase replaces the main from Waverly Lake to North Shore Drive. The third phase extends the main from North Shore Drive to Airport Road and under Interstate 5.

Bailey said the city has funding for the second phase of the project, slated for summer 2022. Rather than waiting at least two years to build up the $7.6 million needed for Phase 3, Bailey proposed using ARPA money while building up reserves. She added that more phases will be needed to finalize the work.

Councilor Dick Olsen expressed concern about spending money on the Cox Creek project given the news of a new COVID-19 variant, which could result in more need related to public health. He also suggested the city should not be paying to subsidize growth but rather putting that cost on developers.

The council approved the spending on a 4-1 vote with Olsen opposing. The cost of the two suggested projects would be $5.7 million, leaving a balance of a little more than $1 million dollars in ARPA funds.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

