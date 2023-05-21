The Albany Farmers Market has a list of events planned for Saturdays this summer.

Fox’s Country Garden and the Linn County Master Gardeners will offer free flower planting for children on May 27. Ken Fox, who will provide all the plants and other materials, started this tradition at the market last year.

On June 3, Coffee with a Cop will coincide with free goat petting and free mini-massages. Margin Coffee Roasters will supply the coffee, and Wahl Family Farms will bring the goats. Advanced Chiropractic will provide the massages.

PoP (Power of Produce) Club, a market favorite, will return beginning June 17. Look for new faces/activities thanks to a partnership with the Corvallis Environmental Center and Casa Latinos Unidos.

Ongoing PoP partners include the Albany Public Library, which brings fun activities and the chance to sign up for summer reading programs, and Oregon State University Extension Service Food Hero, with recipes for seasonal produce.

PoP Club is a summer program that provides free fruits and vegetables to children ages 5 to 12. Additional activities are offered for children of all ages. The 2023 program is funded with support from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, Republic Services, the Linn County Master Gardeners and Elks Lodge 359.

If you are a business owner or individual who would like to help fund growth of PoP, email Vonda Peters at volunteercafm@gmail.com or donate via Givebutter at https://givebutter.com/corvallis-albany-farmers-markets.

Customer Appreciation Day is planned for July 1. Ice cream sundae samples will be served with Lochmead Dairy ice cream and fresh berries from market farmers, while supplies last. Serving will begin at 9 a.m.

Third Saturdays bring OSU Extension Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers to the market, where families can learn about growing ornamental plants and food and also how to preserve the harvest.

While the farmers market is full of food to take home and prepare, it’s also a fun place to enjoy foods prepared by local businesses. This year the market will host Rivas Dulce Vida (Mexican and Salvadoran foods), Violette (crepes) and Pono Bowl (acai bowls, avocado toasts and smoothies).

For the latest information about market events and vendor attendance, visit LocallyGrown.org.