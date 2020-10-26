Albany facing $6M budget gap

The city of Albany is facing a $6 million budget shortfall in the next biennium, staff told the City Council on Monday.

During a work session with the city’s budget committee, the board learned about compression — the inability to collect taxes on properties that have already reached maximum capacity in their tax obligations.

City Manager Peter Troedsson said tax compression is expected to impact the city in the future, but more pressing was the funding gap expected as the city began building its budget.

The city must legally submit a balanced budget to the state, and Troedsson said that may mean cutting services or positions.

“(The shortfall) would require work force reductions,” he said.

During the last budget cycle, police and fire positions were on the chopping block, Maple Lawn preschool (which was funded in part by the city) was cut off and several other reductions were on the table.

Property taxes, Troedsson said, do not cover some basic city functions such as emergency services. The city has received a financial jolt from federal CARES Act funds related to COVID-19, but those are one-time funds.