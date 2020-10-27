Albany faces lawsuit over sewage spill

On Aug. 15, 2019, Travis Williams was recreating on the Willamette River in Albany with a Willamette Riverkeeper group. Paddlers were on the water, people were swimming and Williams went snorkeling.
But there was something else in the water, too: about 2,100 gallons of raw sewage.
The spill was reported by the city, which attributed the sewage to an overflow. Crews performing routine maintenance reported discovering a leak in an abandoned sewer line.
"I was snorkeling under that," Williams said. "That's disgusting."
Williams' organization, Willamette Riverkeeper, has announced its intent to sue the city of Albany over the spill and the city's lack of an MS4 permit.
The controversial permit has been in the courts for over a year, with Albany, Millersburg, Turner, Corvallis, Bend and Springfield calling the permit unreasonable.
The ms4 permit dictates how cities would handle storm water which is not currently treated. The six minimum control measures mandated by the permit include public education and outreach, illicit discharge detection and pollution prevention. Each of the six measures have associated tasks that would cause the need for additional staff and resources.
Cities with more than 50,000 residents must, according to DEQ, have an ms4 permit.
A final decision on the status of the permits, and whether Albany and other cities will have to obtain them, is still up to a court to decide.
But Williams said on Tuesday that Albany has had plenty of time to organize its efforts around the issue.
Support Local Journalism
"It's not enough to say, 'We don't like what the DEQ did with the general permit,'" Williams said, adding that the city has long known the state of some of its older pipes.
But the city, when contacted about the impending lawsuit, said it has been a good steward of the environment.
"It came as a significant surprise to city management that an organization which had previously been thought of as a partner in this effort notified us in 2019 of their intent to file a lawsuit against the city," city attorney Sean Kidd said in a statement. "The Willamette Riverkeeper, which says that they 'work for a clean, healthy Willamette River,' makes many claims about the city’s lack of effort to properly manage wastewater. We have spent more than a year trying to educate the organization that this is not the case, but apparently to no avail."
Kidd also noted that the city recently obtained a loan for a new sewer lift in the area to prevent future overflows.
"To the extent that our funding allows, Albany’s utilities are active every day towards the advancement of a cleaner environment," Kidd said.
Albany is currently facing a budget crunch of about $6 million for the next biennium. Services, City Manager Peter Troedsson said, will likely be decreased as the city works to balance the budget.
"They should have been making solid investments the last 20 years and looking ahead as their city grew," Williams said of the financial difficulties a lawsuit could put the city in.
The suit, Williams said, doesn't ask for monetary compensation outside of attorneys' fees. Instead, the Riverkeeper group is asking to sit with the city and come up with a plan to fix the pipes and obtain an MS4 permit.
"We didn't do this to be punitive," Williams said. "We do this to get someone on the right track. It's not the first tool in our toolbox."
There has been no public discussion from the City Council on the lawsuit.
"Over the years, Albany has shown itself to share the environmental stewardship goal," Kidd said. "Forcing the city to divert its scarce funding and staffing toward a lawsuit seems counterproductive to what the Riverkeeper claims is their goal. It is also an irresponsible abuse of their supporters’ trust."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.