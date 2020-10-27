Albany faces lawsuit over sewage spill

Cities with more than 50,000 residents must, according to DEQ, have an ms4 permit.

A final decision on the status of the permits, and whether Albany and other cities will have to obtain them, is still up to a court to decide.

But Williams said on Tuesday that Albany has had plenty of time to organize its efforts around the issue.

"It's not enough to say, 'We don't like what the DEQ did with the general permit,'" Williams said, adding that the city has long known the state of some of its older pipes.

But the city, when contacted about the impending lawsuit, said it has been a good steward of the environment.

"It came as a significant surprise to city management that an organization which had previously been thought of as a partner in this effort notified us in 2019 of their intent to file a lawsuit against the city," city attorney Sean Kidd said in a statement. "The Willamette Riverkeeper, which says that they 'work for a clean, healthy Willamette River,' makes many claims about the city’s lack of effort to properly manage wastewater. We have spent more than a year trying to educate the organization that this is not the case, but apparently to no avail."