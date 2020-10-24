Albany event gives out over 200 free COVID-19 tests; another drive Sunday in Corvallis

Although all were welcomed for tests at the South Albany High School parking lot, much of the outreach was directed toward the mid-valley’s Spanish speakers. Before being tested, attendees also had opportunities to pick up bilingual resources about the Cascades West Ride Line, Community Services Consortium, WorkSource Oregon, the Greater Albany Public Schools’ Welcome Center, Legal Aid Service of Oregon, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, Linn County WIC, the Oregon Health Plan and the Oregon State University Extension Service.

Goodie bags with additional brochures about local aid organizations, boxes of masks, bottles of hand sanitizer and more were passed out to drivers. The first 250 registrants also received $25 WinCo Foods gift cards courtesy of Casa Latinos Unidos.

Luisa Cedillo, who was tested with her family on Saturday, said getting good news on the testing results would help give her some peace of mind while operating the family’s S&M Janitorial Service.

“One of us can go out and we’re basically putting everyone at risk,” said Luisa’s son David. “So we’re trying to do what’s best for all of us.”