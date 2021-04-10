Albany driver involved in I-5 pedestrian fatality

A 19-year-old Albany woman was listed as the driver in a pedestrian fatality on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. The collision occurred near milepost 270 near Woodburn.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m., when a Mazda M23 travelling southbound struck a pedestrian who was in the road. Oregon State Police responded to the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The name of the pedestrian was not given, and the OSP release states, “It is unknown at this time why the pedestrian was in the roadway.”

The name of the driver was listed but is not being printed at this time because there is no mention of charges for reckless or negligent driving. The investigation is ongoing.

