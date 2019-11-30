{{featured_button_text}}
120318-adh-nws-Downtown Twice Around03-my

Chelsea Holcomb, 14, left, and her sister Kelly, 18, as Elsa and Anna, ride in a "Frozen"-themed float for Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade in 2018.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2018)

Line up now for the Albany Downtown Association's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in downtown Albany.

The colorful, festive route begins at Broadalbin Street and First Avenue, then heads west down First, south on Calapooia Street and turns east on Second Avenue, returning to the starting point, where — as its name suggests — it follows the route again.

The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony follows the parade in the Two Rivers Market parking lot at the corner of Ferry Street and Second Avenue.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

For more information, visit albanydowntown.com.

Gallery: Albany Downtown Twice Around Parade

1 of 31

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0