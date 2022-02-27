Albany dog show ends long COVID pause for some

Albany’s annual dog show brought the expected thundering of paws on seesaws, prancing of purebreds and harried handlers Saturday morning to Linn County Expo Center where hundreds of dogs and the humans who care for them were expected to compete for recognition.

Pam McGowan, a Sweet Home-based raiser of Vizslas, watched dogs kick up turf in the agility contest at the Linn County Kennel Club event.

Her dogs Titus and Glory were scheduled to participate in obedience competitions later in the day. Mostly Australian shepherds and border collies run the obstacle courses at agility, she said.

“The dogs who need a job,” she said.

The raising, feeding, grooming, seeking veterinary care and driving dogs to shows represents an inordinate amount of time, money and energy. But they find it rewarding, McGowan said.

“Some people have trucks and ATVs,” she said. “Well, some people would rather have dogs.”

Caspian and Freya took first in their competition where judges evaluate dogs for conforming to a rigid set of American Kennel Club standards. The pair of Saluki sight hounds exited the ring and paused in the sunlight for photos with their handlers.

Brittany Parton and Erika Rose, a sister team, drove the dogs from Gig Harbor, Washington, to Albany where they won winners dog and winners bitch — the official AKC titles — starting their drive at 3:30 a.m.

“It’s a long way to go for a day,” Parton said.

American Kennel Club in 2012 commissioned a study that showed Linn County’s dog show brings $1.5 million in spending over the course of a weekend to mid-valley restaurants, hotels and related businesses. Participants come from all around the Pacific Northwest.

Half a dozen at this year’s show said it was hard to socialize young dogs. Many dogs saw more of the inside of crates and empty arenas than they did other dogs.

With health experts’ distancing and isolation recommendations, dogs who normally are trained with the expectation they’re around people missed out on a large part of their education.

Meg, a petite black lab from Lebanon, had to leave a guide dog training program after she didn’t meet obedience and temperament requirements. She’s now a pet and participates in agility competitions.

“She’s also a COVID puppy,” said handler Penny Steele.

Steele, a retired high school math and science teacher, said raising a guide dog was on her bucket list. She’s on No. 23. Each dog represents an intensive, year-and-a-half process of maneuvering in public spaces and constant rewards for not interacting with people and other dogs.

Some dogs career-change — that’s the polite term at Guide Dogs for the Blind — into other service roles.

“And some are career-changed into the life of a pet,” Steele said.

She stays in the expensive and time-consuming world of dogs because she sees her trainee guide dogs placed with their human partners.

“Once you see the match, you can say 'oh, yeah. I could do this for someone else,'” Steele said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

