Last month, Albany city leaders approved changes in the city code to designate public space where camping would be allowed. Now, they’ve chosen exactly where people without housing will be permitted to stay.

The decision comes in response to state legislation that was passed in 2021.

House Bill 3115 protects unsheltered Oregonians from fines or arrest for sheltering or resting on public property when there are no other options in the area. It will take effect July 1 as ORS 195.530.

The legislation was prompted by a 2018 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision known as Martin v. Boise which ruled it unconstitutional to criminalize sitting, sleeping or lying on public property.

City manager Peter Troedsson wanted to be clear that he saw that Albany only had two options: do nothing and camping was legal in all public right-of-ways, or choose a designated space on city-owned property where people could camp, he said in a phone interview.

“To save park spaces and public spaces for the enjoyment of everyone we had to pick a spot,” he said.

The changes in the city’s code allow the city manager to designate public space where camping is allowed. And those spaces will be at 503 Ninth Ave. SE and 817 Jackson St. SE, close to two Albany homeless shelters — 2nd Chance Shelter and Albany Helping Hands.

City staff had been working since February on creating the ordinance that passed in May, he said.

There were a lot of factors that played into the decision, he said. It had to be far enough away from schools and waterways but also close enough to services, he said.

The space also has to be low barrier, so as to not bar people using substances or alcohol.

When you looked at all those factors and the spaces that the city owns, that really narrowed down the options, Troedsson said.

While he acknowledged Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden was in contact with both shelters, it was a staff decision to choose the location and involved multiple departments, including fire, police, public works and finance, he said.

“Access to resources is really important,” CHANCE interim finance director Brian Decker said.

Decker said there were other spaces up for consideration that were also close to the shelter and that he could see why the city chose those spaces — in part due to their proximity to services and the area may not cause as much friction with residents since there are not many residential properties close by.

Albany Helping Hands Director Don Sparks raised concerns for the men’s transitional house owned by Albany Helping Hands, which is located nearby. He said he worries about any potential open drug use being close to the men who are trying to exit homelessness.

But since the organization decided to stop services to non-residents, he was glad to be able to point out a place for people to stay, he said.

“I’m glad to see the city has a place for people to be,” he said.

The two designated spaces are about 4,000 square feet each, said code compliance officer Kris Schendel. He said the 503 Ninth Ave. SE address can hold about 15 tents while the 817 Jackson St. SE lot would hold nine cars.

To comply with House Bill 3115, the sites will need to be ready to host campers by July 1. Troedsson said he is confident the spaces will be ready by then.

Allowing camping is an “unfunded mandate” Troedsson said, so the city is responsible for the upkeep of the space.

To be considered ready, Schendel said there are a few things that have to happen first. The city is going to put in gravel that can support ample drainage year round, fencing to maintain privacy, a fire extinguisher as well as making a portable toilet and sink available.

Schendel said he didn’t yet have any cost estimates for that construction, but the only ongoing cost he could identify was about $3,300 a year to keep the portable toilet.

Reaching capacity was a concern that was discussed, Schendel acknowledged. And it was part of the reason why the city manager was chosen to designate the space, he said.

If they needed to choose another property to occupy, they may need it on a shorter notice than city council decisions would allow, he said.

Schendel said the police department will still be enforcing the law with camping in all other spaces. Since the area is near other shelters, the organizations plan to refer people to the space when they are looking for a place to go, he said.

2nd Chance Shelter is planning on adding more services, such as dental and medical providers, he added.

“The hope is trust will be built and people can have access to services and take the steps to get off the streets,” Schendel said.