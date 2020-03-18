Albany declares state of emergency

The city of Albany declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in response to COVID-19, paving the way for city funds to be used in efforts to control the spread of the illness.
The vote came during a scaled down meeting of the City Council, with city staff sitting in the audience rather than around the dais and one member opting to self-quarantine.
"This will put Albany in a position to receive state and federal assistance," Mayor Sharon Konopa said after the meeting. "The closures taking place are already impacting many residents and businesses."
Councilor Rich Kellum asked if the proclamation would affect residents' rights and city manager Peter Troedsson replied that it would not.
The proclamation canceled all committee and citizen-advisory board meetings as well and added to the list of local municipalities that declared a state of emergency recently. Both Benton and Linn County have passed such declarations as well.
The city also announced Wednesday that access to city hall would be limited.
"Beginning Thursday, March 19, City Hall will be limited to staff and people with appointments only," a statement from the city read. "We encourage people to conduct business by phone and online. Those with utility or municipal court payments should use the drop box by the door off the Ellsworth Street parking lot."
City ambulances, the statement said, have also installed a protective shield that screens drivers from patients and the EMTs treating them. Fire Station 11 on Lyon Street closed its lobby to the public on Wednesday as well.
The Albany Police Department lobby has already closed to the public, with officers asking that the public conduct business it can via phone. Both public libraries have been closed as well as the community pool.
As of Wednesday evening, there were 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and a total of three deaths. 14 of the state's cases were reported in Lebanon at the Edward C. Allworth Veteran's Home.