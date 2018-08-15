Albany Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished a fire in a vacant house at 830 Fourth Avenue SE on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was called in at around 4:20 p.m. by neighbor Jeff Diller, who was walking his dog in the area and noticed smoke coming from vents in the roof.
By the time firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from a side window. Crews entered through the front door and knocked the blaze down within 30 minutes.
Damage was limited to the structure's interior. No injuries were reported.
Albany Fire Chief John Bradner said there was no power to the house. Twenty firefighters from the four Albany stations assisted at the scene.
Fire officials and the Albany Police Department have launched an investigation into the fire, Bradner said.
