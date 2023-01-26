Albany counts how many people are experiencing homelessness

Every year, cities scramble to count how many people are experiencing homelessness on a given day of the year. In Albany, undertaking the point-in-time count is a feat that takes many hours and volunteers.

The stakes for accuracy are high: The more people counted, the more federal dollars make their way to the city to combat homelessness.

This year, volunteers gathered at several locations — churches, laundromats and parks — over the week to try and get as clear a picture as possible for how many unhoused people there were in Albany on Jan. 25, the point in the point-in-time count.

In the warm glow of St. Mary's church basement, people filled their plates with bread and meat and cold hot cups of coffee. Volunteers flitted from table to table to fill out a survey on their phones.

There were about 20 questions. Some were about race, age and gender. Some were about the person’s history of homelessness and where they take shelter.

When volunteers, who went through a short training course, weren't able to ask these questions, they recorded visual observations via an app.

“It gives a way to help people who are falling through the cracks, and there are a lot of people who fall through the cracks,’ said Michael McCarthy, a member of the Creating Housing Coalition. The nonprofit's outreach team spearheaded this year’s count.

It’s difficult to say there is a pattern among the circumstances experienced by unhoused people, McCarthy said. But a lot of the people he interviewed fell into homelessness because of mental health issues, drug addiction or are seniors who can’t pay their rent, he said. Some were even displaced by fires.

For volunteers, the survey is a measurable way to do something for unhoused people.

“It just feels important, there is a direct financial impact to those experiencing houselessness,” volunteer Ash Soller said.

More than 700 unhoused people were counted in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties last year. But Stacey Bartholomew, president of Creating Housing Coalition, believes that's a vast undercount.

In Albany, just under 200 people were counted last year. But those numbers don’t seem to add up, Bartholomew said. The organization keeps a running log of the people to whom they offer outreach services.

She believes the pandemic made the count more difficult last year because reaching people was difficult.

In the height of the omicron surge, many shifts got canceled, confirmed Melissa Egan, housing services coordinator at the Community Services Consortium.

Egan was hoping that count would be pushed off to February. Counts across the United States were able to put off the event, but that didn't happen in Oregon's rural region, she said.

But even when everything goes off without a hitch, Egan still isn't confident in the accuracy of the numbers tallied. It’s an imperfect system that was created for urban areas, not rural ones, she said. In urban areas, there are often more organizations that can put in the legwork for the count.

“A (point-in-time) count is the result of the capacity to do a (point-in-time) count," she said.

Final numbers are certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last year, that process took 10 months, Egan said. The earliest unofficial numbers will be available early April, she added.

Egan hopes there will be a better system for rural areas to get resources for those experiencing homelessness. But in the meantime, this is how the federal government collects the information on which it bases funding decisions.

Because Albany’s count numbers didn’t increase from 2016 to 2020, local agencies lost out on some federal dollars, Bartholomew said.

But there is a silver lining. Doing the count informs their outreach strategies, Bartholomew said.

“It pushed us to work with multiple agencies coordinating services,” she said.

Although getting the federal funds is part of the goal, it isn’t the only reason Bartholomew believes the count is important.

“It informs the community who is out there and how impacted by homelessness people are,” she said.

