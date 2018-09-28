The Albany City Council is looking into increasing ticket prices for Albany buses, but decided Wednesday to hold off until it can receive input from Linn County.
Councilors heard a staff report Wednesday from Chris Bailey, public works operations director, who investigated potential fare increases. The suggested price hike would take regular fares from $1 to $1.50 and senior/disabled/youth fares from 50 cents to 75 cents, with similar increases for coupon books and monthly passes.
No increases were proposed for Call-A-Ride, currently set at $2.
The report was part of a public hearing scheduled on the topic, but no one spoke.
Bailey told councilors Wednesday she doesn't recommend going through with the price changes, saying some of the increase in revenue likely would be offset by fewer riders, and an increase might make it harder for Albany to qualify for new state funding set aside for public transit.
That funding, made available through House Bill 2017 to improve access to transportation for low-income residents, is distributed through county channels.
Councilor Rich Kellum suggested the city hold off on any changes until it can learn more from Linn County about its process for applying for the cash. Fellow councilors agreed.
Bailey's report said past experience and the standard used in the transit industry indicates that for each 1 percent increase in fares, there is a corresponding half-percent decrease in ridership the first year. That eventually creeps back up.
If the council moves forward with the fare increase, Bailey said it can likely expect the transit system to generate an additional $5,000 in the current fiscal year, and an additional $14,000 in future years.
In other business Wednesday, councilors voted unanimously to sell city-owned surplus property on 39th Avenue and at 222 Third Ave. SE.