Albany Council to warn rioters distracting from BLM message

"It (the 2019 confrontation between anti-fascist groups and the Proud Boys) didn't happen night after night after night with arson," Kellum said.

During Wednesday's meeting, City Attorney Sean Kidd assured the board that laws against property damage and other illegal behavior already exist at the local level and those violating the law would be charged.

Councilor Bessie Johnson weighed in on the proposal Wednesday saying, "We can't tell other cities what to do. I agree that something's just not going right and I would think that Albany and Linn County would have a different result if anyone actually damaged stuff."

The board repeatedly noted that it supported protesting but not the destruction of property. Peaceful protests, however, have also been subject to violence. The "Wall of Moms" — a group of white women who have since taken to the streets in Portland to form a barrier between law enforcement and demonstrators — have been teargassed while standing peacefully. When asked if peaceful protests that involved people standing in the middle of the road without engaging in violence, arson or destruction of property would have been as readily praised as the march that took place in Albany in June, Kellum said no.