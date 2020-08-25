Albany Council to take up resolution condemning hate crimes

On June 2 of this year, Albany City Councilor Alex Johnson spotted a woman walking down Ellsworth Street.
The downtown district's main thoroughfare was packed with people from all over the state protesting police brutality and systematic racism after the death of George Floyd — a black man who was killed when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.
Johnson crossed the street between the crowds and approached the woman who he said was sweating and pale in the summer heat. He later learned, he said, that she was 93 years old and the sign she was carrying — marked with the words 'end racism now' — was made in 1968.
"She said she wanted this to stop before she died," Johnson told the city's Human Relations Commission Tuesday night. "I talked to so many people that day who were sick and tired of being sick and tired of the racial injustice happening in this country."
Johnson's retelling of the June march in Albany was a planned agenda item for the board on Tuesday. It followed a broader discussion on race in the city focused specifically on recent hate crimes in which several members of the community called for action from the local government.
Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16, several cars were damaged in separate incidents across the city. The n-word and swastikas were spray painted on cars in an apartment complex and white paint was poured over vehicles with the letters 'wlm' — signaling white lives matter, a phrase often used to discredit the Black Lives Matter Movement.
While several city councilors denounced the actions verbally, the body did not take action similar to the call for action it made in response to the demonstrations in Portland in recent months.
"I would like to see this commission formally recommend a formal denouncing of this particular language," Javier Cervantes, Director of Diversity and Community Engagement at Linn-Benton Community College said. "I'd like to have the city council put this on the next agenda sooner rather than later."
Cervantes also called for a town hall discussion for city leaders to take part in surrounding the topic of race and diversity.
Mayor Sharon Konopa, present for Tuesday's meeting, said a resolution would hold more weight than a proclamation and that the city council would have to approve the proclamation before she could issue it.
The Human Relations Commission voted to go before the council during its Wednesday meeting to request the town hall event. Konopa said the issue of the resolution denouncing the hate crimes and associated language and behavior could also be taken up at Wednesday's meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.