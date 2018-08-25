The Albany City Council is taking its show on the road.
Councilors plan to have their next public work session at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, in the board of directors meeting room at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. S.W.
As with meetings at City Hall, the public is invited and accessibility is provided for people with disabilities. An audio recording will be made.
Marilyn Smith, city spokeswoman, said the meeting will follow a council tour of the college's mechatronics lab. The meeting location is convenient, but the council also is trying to do more public outreach and be more accessible throughout Albany.
The city is working on its website, has begun using its Instagram account and will soon be posting on a social networking service known as NextDoor.
"We're trying to find people where they are, and where they are is on social media," Smith said.
City officials said they also want face-to-face communication whenever possible, however. They'll be setting up a booth for the first time Sept. 19 at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Business Extravaganza to invite people to ask questions about city government, and about street maintenance in particular.
Getting out in public "builds connections and lets people know the people they elect to do their business are real people who think, and think carefully, and care about the people that they're serving," she said.
Smith said the Sept. 10 agenda so far also centers on street maintenance, its costs and funding.
The city has issued a special invitation to government and leadership classes at Albany's high schools an to staff members at students at LBCC, although college classes will not yet be in session. City staffers also are reaching out to neighborhoods in that part of town, such as 53rd Avenue and Belmont Avenue, "just to let people know the council's going to be there and they'd like to meet them and hear from them."