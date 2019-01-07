The Albany City Council's first meetings of 2019 will include the formal swearing-in of its new and re-elected members, open records reminders and continued discussion on accessory dwelling units.
The regular meeting, which is open to the public, is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Councilors will have a work session at 4 p.m. Monday at City Hall, which is also open to the public. That meeting will include a strategic plan review, a discussion on citizen advisory groups and a reminder to councilors on using the "notes" feature for the iPads they now use at meetings.
Oregon Public Records laws require that notes made by councilors on their agenda packets be retained. At the work session, councilors will discuss how to save their notetaking electronically. By Oregon Administrative Rule, the notes must be saved for five years.
On Wednesday, the council will swear in Alex Johnson II, who defeated Jeffery Evans to succeed Ray Kopczynski in representing Ward II-A; Bessie Johnson, who defeated Jessi Brenneman to retain her seat representing Ward III-A; and Dick Olsen, who ran unopposed to retain his seat representing Ward I-A. Mayor Sharon Konopa also was re-elected, defeating Charley Smith.
The agenda includes a discussion that reopens the topic of accessory dwelling units, known for short as ADUs.
The discussion involves a state-required change to the city's municipal code to allow ADUs, which are usually detached homes used in addition to the primary residence, in any neighborhood zoned for single-family residences. Albany's current code restricts ADUs to certain areas.
State law doesn't specify a size or an ownership requirement for ADUs, however, and that's been the sticking point for Albany councilors.
Kopczynski, Johnson and councilors Rich Kellum and Mike Sykes have favored allowing ADUs to expand in size from 750 square feet to a maximum 900 square feet. The four also have voted to remove a mandate that the owner of the property live in one of the homes on site.
But Olsen and Bill Coburn have voted no twice on the changes, and Konopa joined them by twice vetoing the vote, although a procedural error nullified the most recent vote last fall. So in in December, councilors asked Konopa to instead construct an ordinance she supports for the council to discuss rather than going through what would likely be a third veto of the current proposal.
Johnson II, the new incoming councilor, said he has been studying the issue in preparation for Wednesday's discussion.