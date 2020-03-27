Albany council to discuss loan fund, state of emergency

Albany council to discuss loan fund, state of emergency

  Updated

The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session Monday, with residents encouraged to join the meeting by using your computer, tablet or phone.

Councilors will consider setting up a $200,000 emergency loan fund for local businesses and act on a resolution that would extend the city’s state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

You can track the meeting by going to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or participate by phone by dialing 1-877-309-2073 and using the access code: 491-970-829.

