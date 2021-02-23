Albany council to consider utility fee

Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson told the City Council last year that the costs of running the city were outpacing revenues and, to remedy the problem, staff was exploring several options, including a utility fee.

The logistics of instituting the fee, Troedsson said, were like building a car — when and if the council decided to implement the fee, it would be ready to go.

During a virtual meeting on Monday, he told councilors that the time was growing near to decide whether or not they wanted the keys.

The city was already facing a budget crunch before COVID-19 further impacted municipal budgets across the country. During the last budget cycle, positions were terminated and frozen with the warning that further action would most likely be needed during the next budget cycle.

Property tax, Troedsson said, does not cover the city’s expenses and without additional revenue, city services could be cut.