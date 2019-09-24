Trucks will again be able to park near Opal Court following a brief restriction after the Albany City Council reconsidered the issue during a Monday work session.
A request from the Cascade Grill restaurant came before the council last month, asking that the city install two-hour parking limits and prohibit semi trucks from parking on Opal Court, citing diners’ views. The council approved the request.
A second request came from two area hotels to remove the restrictions. The hotels contended that truck drivers often used the hotels and had nowhere to park other than Opal Court.
On Monday, transportation analyst Ron Irish told the council he had met with all the parties involved and they had come to a resolution: the truck parking restriction could remain if the city allowed trucks to park on a 30-foot wide strip of land next to the airport.
“Trucks used to park there,” Irish said. “It has since been posted as 'no parking' because the trucks used to damage the airport fence.”
The council agreed to bring the issue back after staff worked out an agreement between the property owners.
Also at Monday’s work session, the council opted to wait to until construction at the Queens Avenue railroad crossing was complete before attempting to request a quiet zone designation.
The work, which includes repairing the pavement and installing new quad gates, is a prerequisite for a quiet zone. Councilor Rich Kellum suggested waiting until the work was complete to avoid ODOT leaving the installation of the quad gates to the city.
According to Irish, the quiet zone designation would eliminate the need for trains to sound their horns as they came through the crossing, but it would not stop all of the noise.
“When they have switching movements, they still need to use their horns,” he said noting that the majority of the noise at the Queens Avenue crossing was generated from trains switching.
Mayor Sharon Konopa, however, said the city should still pursue the issue, stating, “If you live or work next to it, any reduction in noise would be a benefit.”