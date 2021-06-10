Albany council passes budget, delays fee vote

Councilors have been discussing a city services fee for roughly two years. If adopted, it is expected to raise about $2.8 million in additional revenue each year.

Novak, Stacey Bartholomew and Dick Olsen voted no on a motion for a second reading of the ordinance, which moves discussion of both the proposed fee and a resolution to establish a low-income assistance program for it to the next council business meeting, June 23.

Olsen said he wasn't necessarily opposed to the fee, but he wanted to give more time for public input.

"It seems that many people have finally awakened to the fact that we're doing this," he said. "I think we ought to give them a chance to comment further."

No public comments on either the budget or the proposed fee were received by the city for Wednesday's meeting.

During business from the council later in the meeting, Marilyn Smith suggested councilors opposed to the idea of establishing the fee directly might consider at least voting for the structure, setting the rate at zero for the current biennium, so it can be increased to bring in funding for future budgets.

"It would be nice to have that architecture in place," she said. "I'm putting that out as an option for people to consider during the next two weeks."