Albany council orders new buses

• Approved a zoning map amendment for a property at 2710 Grand Prairie Road SE, from residential medium density to residential medium density attached (apartments). Councilors Bill Coburn and Dick Olsen voted no. Olsen said he was concerned there would be a lack of parking spaces. “Going from apartments to bigger apartments is a mistake,” Olsen said. Other councilors said any actual site building plans would have to be approved by the Planning Department before anything could be constructed.

• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Greater Albany Public Schools to take over the educational program of Maple Lawn Preschool. The city has operated Maple Lawn for 40 years, but a year ago it announced plans to close the facility due to budget cuts. Beginning July 1, GAPS will cover all personnel expenses related to the preschool program. The agreement is for three years with an option for two additional years. Councilor Kellum said staff and affected families were told a year ago the city wanted out of the preschool business. He said that at the end of the three-year agreement, the city might find itself exactly where it was a year ago. “I want to see this thing go away. They already had a year,” Kellum said. “People knew this was going to end.” But other councilors said this plan is a good way to move forward while also reducing financial pressure on the city.