Albany council orders new buses

The city of Albany will purchases four new buses — two 35-foot models for Albany Transit and two 40-foot models for the Linn-Benton Loop — City Council members decided Wednesday night in a videoconference.
Total cost will be $1,937,393, but cost to the city is only $88,000. The remainder of the funds will come from the state and federal programs.
City staff told the councilors the smaller buses were chosen for greater in-city efficiency and the fact that average peak ridership is 25 to 35 people. The larger buses are needed for the Linn-Benton Loop because peak ridership can range from 45 to 80 people.
Councilor Rich Kellum said he was concerned about the purchase for two reasons: he sees empty or nearly empty buses at times and, with the current economy, should the city be buying new buses?
Staff said the city does not have enough buses to move different-sized buses into and out of the daily routes on an hourly basis.
Bessie Johnson said that with schools closed, are the buses really needed now? She wondered if the buses could be ordered later.
Staff said it will take more than a year from the time the buses are ordered until they are delivered. It is unknown what the local economy will look like by then.
And the funds used to purchase the buses are dedicated to transit programs only.
Staff said ridership has dropped significantly, but those who are riding are going to places such as grocery stores and doctor’s offices.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a zoning map amendment for a property at 2710 Grand Prairie Road SE, from residential medium density to residential medium density attached (apartments). Councilors Bill Coburn and Dick Olsen voted no. Olsen said he was concerned there would be a lack of parking spaces. “Going from apartments to bigger apartments is a mistake,” Olsen said. Other councilors said any actual site building plans would have to be approved by the Planning Department before anything could be constructed.
• Approved a resolution supporting submitting an application for a $165,000 technical assistance grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. The funds will be used to audit the city’s housing supply. The application includes $15,000 in matching funds.
• Approved a contract for $536,512 with Emery and Sons Construction Group of Salem for development of a new traffic signal at Crocker Lane and Gibson Hill Road. The engineer’s estimate was $557,800.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Greater Albany Public Schools to take over the educational program of Maple Lawn Preschool. The city has operated Maple Lawn for 40 years, but a year ago it announced plans to close the facility due to budget cuts. Beginning July 1, GAPS will cover all personnel expenses related to the preschool program. The agreement is for three years with an option for two additional years. Councilor Kellum said staff and affected families were told a year ago the city wanted out of the preschool business. He said that at the end of the three-year agreement, the city might find itself exactly where it was a year ago. “I want to see this thing go away. They already had a year,” Kellum said. “People knew this was going to end.” But other councilors said this plan is a good way to move forward while also reducing financial pressure on the city.
• Talked about using $500,000 from the city’s water and sewer economic development funds to offset water and wastewater bills for local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilors agreed they would like to see the program be aimed at businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Councilor Kellum suggested the funds be in the form of low-interest loans and not outright grants. Staff members were directed to research the subject more and bring information to the next council meeting.
• Was told by City Manager Peter Troeddson that the city is seeing income reductions because the municipal court is closed, water usage is down slightly, parks revenue is down $200,000 and the transient lodging taxes are down about 40 to 50% from last year.
• Accepted 24 boxes of personal protective equipment for the Albany Fire Department valued at $9,600 from David Brown of Ion Enterprises.
• Accepted a $1,500 contribution from Country Financial to help outfit the Fire Department’s new rescue boat.
• Accepted $52,406 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be used for health care programs.
Several councilors voiced concerns about the state’s failure to update the Employment Department’s computer system and the subsequent problems people are having getting unemployment claims accepted and checks in the mail. Councilor Johnson said the state had “millions of dollars available in 2009” to make upgrades, but hasn’t. “People need this money now,” Johnson said. “This is a poor reflection on our state. They didn’t do their jobs.”
