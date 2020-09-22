Albany Council kills HRC through the end of the year

In an interview in August, Ropp confirmed the social media posts and explained they did not influence his position on the HRC — a statement included in the Sept. 6 article. Perkins also confirmed her quotes to the newspaper in August.

HRC Chairperson Stephanie Newton said she was confused as to what contention Kellum and Johnson were referring to and noted that members of the HRC had resigned in the past over controversy surrounding the board. Those vacancies were filled by the city council.

“I’m personally confused when I hear you guys hear there’s contention or we’re not getting along at meetings because if you listen to the meetings online and outside of this news article that came out I don’t understand how people aren’t being listened to,” Newton said.

“I’m really perplexed when I hear there’s contention or we’re putting people down. When someone says they aren’t heard and they’ve only attended less than a quarter of meetings, I have some frustration and hesitation in giving that much clout,” she added, noting that Ropp had attended just four meetings since being appointed in 2019.

And while Kellum noted Perkins, who is a candidate for Congress, would be campaigning an unable to attend every meeting, Newton noted that has been the case for months and was not a new development.