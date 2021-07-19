Albany council eliminates director residency requirement

Dibble said most of the cities around Albany require directors to have a "minimum response time" as an alternative to a residency requirement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Councilor Matilda Novak objected to making a change, saying she feels department directors should be subject to all the same resolutions, laws and fees as the citizens in the city for which they work.

"I just think it's wrong," she said. "If you're going to be a department head in the city of Albany, being paid by the citizens of this city, I think you need to live in the city, if for no other reason than the fact that we're paying your salary and you need to be subject to everything that the other citizens of this city are subject to."

Councilor Dick Olsen joined Novak in voting no, saying he'd like to see the restriction tightened to a requirement to live within the city limits, not just the urban growth boundary.

City Manager Peter Troedsson noted that wherever city officials live, they are subject to the rules and fees of that particular city.

"No other city in Oregon requires department heads to live within their city. It's an antiquated policy, and frankly it gets in the way of recruiting," Troedsson told councilors. "This really just brings us up to the 21st century and puts us on a par with all other cities in Oregon."