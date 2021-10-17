Albany council denies historic building window renovation

The Albany City Council unanimously rejected an appeal by Willamette Community Church, owners of the historic former Albany High School building since 1964, to complete a window renovation project. The appeal stemmed from an Albany Landmarks Commission decision in September.

The project goes back more than 20 years. The building, which houses Albany Christian School, already has PVC vinyl sashes in place of old wood ones for 122 of the 242 windows. A stop-work order halted renovating another 34 windows in summer, but not before 23 new vinyl sashes were installed.

The city stopped work on the project because the church did not have a permit, which church leaders have said they were unaware was needed. A city staff report recommended reversing the landmarks commission denial, approving the appeal to allow finishing work on the project with conditions on renovation materials.

“This is phase three of what we thought was continuation of something that was probably approved nearly 20 years ago,” church elder Lee Eick said. “Unfortunately, there are no records at the city of that action from 20 years ago, and there was some changes in recordkeeping and some other things.”