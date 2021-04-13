Albany Council debates HRC rules

"It's just, really, it puts in the kitchen sink," Johnson said. "We're working for everybody, not just the underprivileged. Everyone has opportunities, some just choose not to put in the work to get them."

Johnson also noted that laws against discrimination already exist, saying that makes the HRC a moot point.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"This is a social vehicle, and the city isn't the right garage," she said.

Over the course of the last 12 months, Johnson has supported efforts by former councilors to create a sanctuary city for gun owners and additional city efforts to quell nonexistent looting and vandalism likened to the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland despite reassurances from the city's attorney that laws already existed in regard to those issues.

When contacted Tuesday for clarification on the about-face concerning the need for additional city effort on issues already addressed by policy and legislation, Johnson said it was the HRC itself she disagreed with, and not the fact that laws were already on the books.

"As far as those things being different, I think it's hard to explain," she said. "It's the commission, it's actually having the commission. It's like, they're not being real specific as far as what they're going to do."