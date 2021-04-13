Albany Council debates HRC rules

The Albany Human Relations Commission's new mission will move ahead to Wednesday's City Council meeting despite pushback from at least one councilor on the need for the board to exist at all.
Councilor Bessie Johnson asked that the issue of redefining the mission of the HRC be tabled for at least three work sessions after speaking out during the hourlong discussion against proposed changes that highlighted diversity, accessibility, acceptance and dignity.
The city staff liaison to the HRC, Kim Lyddane, presented an updated mission statement for the advisory board during Monday's virtual City Counil work session. The HRC was paused last August after several members of the board, which had been defined by the city as being tasked with fostering positive relationships in Albany's diverse community, made public statements that questioned or conflicted with that goal.
The new mission presented Monday took up the work of defining terms like "equity," "inclusion" and "acceptance." In the past, members of the HRC could not agree on the meaning of "diversity."
Several other city codes also include definitions of the term.
"It says, 'inclusion of individuals of different backgrounds, sex, nationality, marital status, age.' I mean, OK, that's a kitchen sink," Johnson said of the proposed new language, which relies on state-defined protected classes.
"It's just, really, it puts in the kitchen sink," Johnson said. "We're working for everybody, not just the underprivileged. Everyone has opportunities, some just choose not to put in the work to get them."
Johnson also noted that laws against discrimination already exist, saying that makes the HRC a moot point.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
"This is a social vehicle, and the city isn't the right garage," she said.
Over the course of the last 12 months, Johnson has supported efforts by former councilors to create a sanctuary city for gun owners and additional city efforts to quell nonexistent looting and vandalism likened to the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland despite reassurances from the city's attorney that laws already existed in regard to those issues.
When contacted Tuesday for clarification on the about-face concerning the need for additional city effort on issues already addressed by policy and legislation, Johnson said it was the HRC itself she disagreed with, and not the fact that laws were already on the books.
"As far as those things being different, I think it's hard to explain," she said. "It's the commission, it's actually having the commission. It's like, they're not being real specific as far as what they're going to do."
On Monday, Johnson said she thought the language was too specific and included too many classes of people.
HRC member Juan Meave said he hoped everyone in Albany felt welcomed and questioned Johnson: "Who would you like to exclude (from the list)?"
Several members spoke to the need for the city to be inclusive and welcoming to allow all residents to access its services.
"Why don't the groups, when they come here, take care of themselves?" Johnson asked. "I mean, hey, there's drug dealers who know where the services are, so I can't accept that."
The City Council is set to take up the issue again at Wednesday's meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.