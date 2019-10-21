People found guilty of a criminal offense in Albany’s Municipal Court will now be subject to an additional $25 fee.
The decision, made by the City Council on Monday, does not establish a new fee but adds to an existing “court costs” fee which was previously set at $25. The new charge for anyone who pleads or is found guilty will be a total of $50.
Speeding tickets and other citations not classified as criminal will not be subject to the fee.
City Attorney Sean Kidd said the city planned to increase the rate it paid defense attorneys who represented individuals who could not afford their own defense; the additional charge will help pay for that.
“They’re paid $50 an hour and haven’t had a raise since, I think, 1990,” Kidd said. “It’s hard to retain defense attorneys."
While the council adopted a balanced budget in June, it included cuts to nearly every city department. In looking to the future, the council opted to explore additional cost-cutting options and revenue-generating suggestions to avoid another round of cuts in two years. Among the suggestions were closing the Albany Community Pool, implementing a utility fee, a soda tax, repurposing the Carnegie Library and charging a fee to those who are found or plead guilty in municipal court.
Kidd said that by adding an additional $25 to the court costs fee, the city could generate enough funds to pay a single attorney or law firm $110,000 a year to handle all cases in need of a court-appointed attorney.
According to Kidd, the city was billed $80,000 in indigent defense funds in 2018 and recouped $19,000.
“Someone who comes to the court and says they cannot afford an attorney, they are provided an attorney and if their case is dismissed or they’re found not guilty, the city eats those costs,” he said. “If they are found guilty, they are responsible for those legal fees.”
The $80,000 billed to the city in 2018, Kidd said, also included individuals who were found not guilty or had their cases dismissed.
Councilors Alex Johnson II and Mike Sykes asked if the city could use a boot to immobilize vehicles of those who did not pay their attorney fees.
“We can’t do that,” Kidd said.
The city approved 1,380 cases for court-appointed attorneys last year; 780 of them resulted in a guilty verdict. Kidd said some cases from 2018 were still pending.