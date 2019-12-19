Albany council approves ADUs with veto looming

The city of Albany is finally in compliance with a state law that requires municipalities to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) within city limits after the City Council approved a code change on Wednesday. However, the resolution may not last long.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Sharon Konopa said she would consider vetoing the 4-2 vote by the Council to approve ADUs up to 900 square feet. She cited her previous concerns about the units affecting Albany’s neighborhoods.

The code change allows for ADUs to have 50% of the square footage of the main dwelling on the property up to 900 square feet, assuming the ADU meet other code regulations for new construction, including setbacks.

Albany has been out of compliance with Oregon state law since August 2017 when Senate Bill 1051 passed, allowing ADUs in areas zoned for detached single-family homes. Two previous attempts to bring the city into compliance were shot down with vetoes issued by Konopa. According to city staff, planners have avoided the possibility of legal action from would-be ADU seekers by approving ADU applications that fall in line with state law.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Councilor Alex Johnson II justified his support of the code change citing his client base, largely made up of senior citizens.