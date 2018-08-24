The Albany City Council has appointed members to a new community task force meant to help review and revise the city's development code.
The code provides the rules for how and where land is developed, along with how that land can be used, what it can look like and how it might affect neighboring properties.
Task force members appointed during Wednesday's meeting are Cordell Post of the Post Law Firm as the representative from the city's planning commission; Dave Reece of Reece and Associates, Bill Ryals of Ryals Architecture and Candace Ribera of Lepman Properties to represent developers; general contractor Larry Preston to represent trades; and Dan Watson of Ward I, Joann Zimmer of Ward 2 and Wayne Scheler of Ward 3 to represent general residents.
A representative from the city council has yet to be chosen. Councilors Rich Kellum and Bill Coburn were absent from Wednesday's meeting and councilor Mike Sykes suggested waiting for everyone to be present before deciding.
In other business Wednesday, the council:
• Approved a professional services contract with Angelo Planning Group for the first of three phases for the development code review process. The total amount of contract is $332,235 but phase I, this fiscal year, should cost $112,091.
• Accepted and appropriated a grant of $517,500 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Albany firefighters to replace self-contained breathing equipment.
• Chose Councilor Bessie Johnson as a voting delegate and Sykes as an alternate for the 2018 League of Oregon Cities conference.