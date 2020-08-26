Albany Council adopts resolution against hate

"If we were to describe everything the document would be volumes," Councilor Bessie Johnson said, noting that federal law already defines hate and protected classes of people. She also noted that the city and state already have laws in place against hate crimes.

Last month, the council agreed to have Kellum draft a statement for the district attorney to bring back before the council that specified the city's stance against looting and destruction of property in relation to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland. At the time, Kellum said, "I would like to send a message to our local DA saying that if we have someone creating hate and discontent to those kinds of levels, we think they ought to be prosecuted."

City Attorney Sean Kidd assured the council at the time that the city has laws against such behavior and those found to be violating them would be charged.

On Wednesday in relation to the request from the HRC to approve the resolution that in part, denounces the hate crimes that saw the n-word and swastikas spray-painted on vehicles and white lives matter written in white paint on others, Kellum said, "If we pass this, this is feel good because it doesn't do anything to the people other than what is now codified into law." He went on to agree with Councilor Bill Coburn, who suggested further conversation.