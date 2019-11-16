Due to budget cuts, Mid-Valley Newspapers is eliminating the position of editor for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald.
Mike McInally, who edited both papers as well as supervising the weekly Lebanon Express and Philomath Express and serving as general manager of the four-newspaper group, is no longer with the company.
McInally came to the Gazette-Times as publisher in 2005 after serving as editor of the Missoulian newspaper in Montana. His duties changed over the years as the newspapers reorganized to meet changing needs.
You have free articles remaining.
In recent years, McInally was the main editorial voice for both the Albany and Corvallis newspapers as well as the lead writer for The E, the papers’ joint weekly arts and entertainment section. Those functions will be reallocated as the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times continue to deliver the news to mid-valley readers seven days a week, in print and online.
“We appreciate all of Mike’s hard work through the years,” said Jeff Precourt, publisher of Mid-Valley Newspapers. “His dedication to covering Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley was outstanding. He will be missed.”