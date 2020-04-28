Albany, Corvallis papers get new publisher

The former publisher of the Eugene Register-Guard has been named the top executive of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Lee Enterprises, which owns the two mid-valley newspapers and dozens of other publications around the country, announced the change on Tuesday.
Shanna S. Cannon will serve as Lee’s Northwest regional publisher, overseeing digital and print operations for the Corvallis and Albany papers as well as The Daily News in Longview, Washington, and associated publications including two mid-valley weeklies, the Philomath Express and Lebanon Express.
Jeff Precourt, former publisher of the four mid-valley newspapers, and David Thornberry, the former Longview publisher, are no longer with the company, Lee announced.
“Shanna Cannon is an innovative leader dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and readers stay connected to the communities we serve,” said Cathy Hughes, the Tier 3 group publisher for Lee. “Her knowledge of the Northwest region is an added benefit, making her ideally suited to lead our efforts in Albany, Corvallis and Longview.”
Prior to her stint as publisher of the Register-Guard, Cannon served as president of the Ventura County Star in Ventura, California, and president and chief revenue officer of the Record Searchlight in Redding, California. She was president and publisher of Kauai Publishing Co. in Kauai, Hawaii, from 2003 to 2006.
“I have spent my career in community newspapers focused on making connections with our audience, our advertisers and our brand,” Cannon said. “Strong, fact-based journalism and local support have never been more important. I am excited to join the teams in Albany, Corvallis and Longview as we continue to serve these communities.”
Cannon’s community service has included stints on the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association board of directors, the Technology Association of Oregon advisory board and the board of directors of the Economic Development Corp. of Ventura, California.
Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, owns 75 daily newspapers and an interest in two others, along with a portfolio of digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee newspapers have a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million daily, according to the company, and its digital sites receive more than 44 million unique visits per month.
Precourt was named publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times and Lebanon Express in September 2014 after having served as publisher of The World, a Lee Enterprises newspaper in Coos Bay. He spearheaded the launch of the weekly Philomath Express in January 2015 and resumed oversight of the Coos Bay World in May 2017 until its sale by Lee in January of this year.
