Albany, Corvallis offer summer program options

Here's a look at what Albany and Corvallis schools have planned for this summer.
Greater Albany Public Schools
Greater Albany Public Schools is promoting Think Big Summer, which will have options for students at all grade levels.
• K-9 Summer Academic Programs: The district will hold a five-week program July 12 through August 12 at Meadow Ridge Elementary and Timber Ridge. Sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be instruction in math, science, reading, music and other subjects. This program is open to both incoming kindergarten students and to students who are entering 9th grade this fall. Those older students will take field trips to both high schools as part of the orientation process. Registration is open for this session and the district is asking that applications be submitted by Friday, June 25. The application can be found online at albany.k12.or.us/about/think-big-summer.
• 9-12 Summer Academic Programs: High School students will have the option of signing up for camps and classes at both South Albany and West Albany. There are also camps and classes available through Linn-Benton Community College.
Corvallis School District
Administrators expect more than 300 students to take part in a wide variety of instructional and enrichment programs.
"While we have offered summer programs before, we have additional funding this year that will expand and enhance those offerings. In addition, we are partnering with Corvallis Parks and Recreation programs in July and August and with the Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis child care program for the entire summer. Staff teams at each school identified students who would benefit from the programs and contacted individual families with an invitation to participate," said Brenda Downum, communications coordinator for the district.
The programs to be offered include:
• Care and Connect (all grades): Services will be provided all summer for students supporting mental health and providing resources and regular check-ins with families. A Health Clinic will be available in late August The caring support from our Mental Health & Wellness staff will continue through the summer months.
• Credit Recovery for High School Students: Two summer sessions of credit recovery will be offered in the morning and afternoon for four to five weeks each. Students will have an online and in-person option at Corvallis High, Crescent Valley, and the Harding Center. The in-person option will consist of both live teaching and support for online credit recovery classes.
• Academic and Skill recovery (all grades): Taking place primarily in August, academic and skill recovery classes will be available for elementary, middle, and high school students. Offered in virtual, hybrid, and in-person formats five mornings per week, elementary students will build and recover foundational academic skills. Middle school students will build proficiency in math, literacy, and social communication. In addition to increasing academic skills, all while boosting their confidence for school.