Earlier this week, the National Weather Service forecast saw snow falling in the Willamette Valley over Thanksgiving.
Now it’s going to stick.
Updated forecasts show a low front moving in Tuesday night, according to a representative of the National Weather Service. In Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon, that could mean an accumulation anywhere from a half-inch to one inch of snow.
A winter weather advisory is in affect for Tuesday night in the Cascade foothills, including Sweet Home, Jasper, Lower, Estacada and Cottage Grove. Accumulations are forecasted between 2 and 6 inches with winds as high as 35 miles per hour.
In Sweet Home, there is 100% chance of precipitation possible with accumulations forecast between 1 and 2 inches and lows predicted to fall into the mid-20s.
The model hasn’t stayed consistent over the last week, but according to the National Weather Service, if the current forecast holds, the southern Willamette Valley may see up to 2 inches of snow, possibly impacting holiday travel. Eugene, for example, is expected to see 2 inches while Portland is forecasted to get less than an inch.
Travelers are advised to check road conditions before heading out for the holiday. The coast range and Cascades are expected to see anywhere from 6 to 15 inches of snow.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Rain showers, snow lowering to 1,200 feet in the afternoon. Snow expected between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Wednesday: Chance of rain before 7 a.m. Chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. at 600 feet. Little or no accumulation expected.
You have free articles remaining.
Albany
Tuesday: Rain and fog between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Snow at 2,300 feet and lowering to 1,200 in the afternoon. Chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. at 300 feet.
Wednesday: Rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. shifting to snow showers between 8 and 11 a.m. at 500 feet.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain and snow shower between 9 and 10 p.m. shifting to snow showers after 10 p.m.
Wednesday: Chance of snow showers before 7 a.m.
Sweet Home
Tuesday: Winter weather advisory in affect. Rain and snow forecast between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Showers continuing throughout the day and wind gusts as high as 24 miles per hour.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. with a high near 37 degrees.