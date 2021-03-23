Albany continues to wrestle with HRC mission

On Monday, the Albany City Council continued to wrestle with semantics regarding the purpose of the city’s Human Relations Commission.
The advisory board, created in 2007, was paused at the end of last year after reports in the Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette Times noted members of the board, meant to foster a welcoming community, subscribed to anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black Lives Matter ideologies.
On Monday, former Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann, acting as a neutral moderator, presented updated language for the group’s mission statement.
The new statement read, “The Human Relations Commission is established by the city of Albany to foster and support an intentionally inclusive community, expanding the foundation of what we share in common by embracing the richness of resources that are afforded us through our diversity.”
It replaced language that stated the board was created to, “strengthen connections within Albany’s diverse community by being committed to the philosophy of inclusion, equal opportunity, fair treatment for all residents of Albany and promoting harmonious relations among citizens.”
“This isn’t as strong of a statement,” HRC member Stephanie Newton said. “It gets away from what our purpose is and makes it a little milquetoast. What does it even mean to embrace the richness of resources?”
The statement, drafted by Hamann, was the result of a meeting earlier this month where commissioners and councilors discussed what they wanted the purpose of the group to be — and a sharp divide still exists between members.
Some on the board want the HRC to function as a conduit between communities of color and other marginalized communities in Albany and the Albany City Council, allowing them an equal opportunity for their voices to be heard. Others on the board see the HRC as a way to bring the community together by halting culture-specific celebrations and focusing on commonalities.
New HRC member Juan Meave said he had high hopes for the group, joining councilors Ray Kopczynski and Dick Olsen in noting that they wanted the group to actively bring things to the council’s attention.
“I don’t recall saying anyone wanted to empower the HRC to do anything,” Councilor Bessie Johnson said before being corrected by Meave and separately by Councilor Marilyn Smith regarding past actions of the HRC.
Johnson, who was part of the council discussion that created the original mission for the HRC, which barred them from investigating incidents in the community, said she wasn’t sure what the new language meant.
“I’m just going to ask a question. What does everyone want out of this? I mean, do they want to do the diversity thing, concentrating on the certain part of the community?” she asked. “Or do they actually want to work together and make it better? I’m just not convinced this will do any good.”
Smith suggested that a small portion of the group work with staff to address the mission of the board.
“I’m going to provide a little historical perspective about how we got here,” she said. “The council was approached in 2007 by a community group who wanted to form a human rights commission. That was an uncomfortable concept for the council at the time, it remains an uncomfortable concept for many people and there have been discussions, arguments, rehashing and fights over language from the beginning.”
“We got as far as we did through a group of members of the original group. Councilor Johnson was on the board group who worked with them to put together an ordinance, the one you see today,” Smith added. “The language about restricting the commissions’ powers preventing investigations was compromise language so the ordinance would be adopted at all. There are sensitive toes and sensitive hearts involved in all of this.”
Staff was directed to have conversations with a smaller group of council and commission members and work to arrange for the HRC to have its first meeting with its new members.