Albany considers state of emergency

On Monday, the city said it expected 40% of its staff to be impacted by the virus and said working remotely would become a reality.

As of Thursday, city spokesperson Marilyn Smith said there weren't any employees working from home yet.

Employees will alter their routine, however. According to the city, residents visiting city hall will notice additional hand sanitizer at all the entrances and employees will be wearing protective gloves.

Troedsson said any closure of a public building follows careful evaluation to the impact of the community and potential risks.

Mayor Sharon Konopa said the closures were part of the city's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We are taking preventative measures to try and prevent further spread of the virus. We understand the impacts on all individuals and businesses and acknowledge people have different views towards the preventative measures taken," she said. "The elderly are the most vulnerable in overcoming this virus, so if you are capable of going out of your home and have a senior next door, please consider checking on them to see if they need any assistance."