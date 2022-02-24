Albany considers bringing e-scooters to town

A $7 trip to work could become a reality for Albany residents if a Californian electric scooter service can ink a deal with the city.

The idea comes from Bird, a micro-mobility company in Santa Monica which operates e-scooter services in 350 cities worldwide. Bird bills its services as an eco-friendly way to reduce traffic and connect more people to transit.

Mike Butler, a Bird senior account executive, laid out the company's plan to the Albany City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The e-scooters cost just a dollar to activate using a smartphone app, which requires riders to complete a series of tutorials before allowing them to ride to a given destination.

Trips cost 30 to 40 cents per minute, Butler said, with most trips averaging $7. The e-scooters will arrive free of charge to the city, which can set standards for their use, including speed limits or helmet laws.

"In virtually all cases, you can think of this as a personal scooter," Butler said. "The city isn't stopping personal scooters from being on the streets."

The e-scooters will not require any additional equipment and can be parked and activated anywhere. It's a design that's allowed e-scooters to litter city sidewalks, which has posed problems for some cities that let Bird and its competitors operate.

Butler told city councilors Bird intends to start with a fleet of 50 e-scooters in Albany with the possibility of adding 20 more. Each e-scooter has a range of 20 to 30 miles per charge.

Albany Councilor Marilyn Smith voiced concerns older residents might be unaccustomed to riding the e-scooters. She agreed with her colleagues that e-scooter education should be comprehensive.

"My personal experience as a rider here is that a lot of people who ride in this area have DNA that was programmed several generations back by parents who were taught to ride against traffic," Smith said. "That poses an incredible danger to people who are riding correctly on bicycles."

Data on accident rates for e-scooters is scarce. Most accidents occurred due to sign posts and potholes, according to a 2020 study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

E-scooter riders may be considered liable in the event of any accidents, Butler told the Albany City Council on Wednesday. Insurance payouts, he said, are much like how drivers handle a car accident.

"A claim is made, an adjuster is brought out, and they decide who is held liable," Butler said. "In almost all cases, the city is not liable."

Each e-scooter will also come with anti-theft software barring riders from traveling outside city lines or taking one home.

"If someone all of a sudden is trying to take this way far south, even below the community college, they might run into some issues," Butler said.

Most laws governing traffic in Albany would also apply to e-scooters in the city, Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden said during the meeting.

"We would obviously want to ensure that we are not jeopardizing people's safety by operating the scooters," Harnden said. "In a scooter versus a vehicle, the scooter always loses."

On Wednesday, Albany City Manager Peter Troedson said the city will keep working with Bird to hammer out an informal memorandum of agreement to clarify the project.

Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II said Wednesday he will deliberate with his colleagues on the project.

The Albany City Council is scheduled to meet next at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Mar.ch 9.

