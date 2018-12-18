The Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave. SE, will have special winter break swim activities, Dec. 26 through Jan. 4.
Children under age 6 or wearing a flotation device must have an adult with them in the water.
Activities include:
• Coin Dive, Wed., Dec. 26
• Admission, one can of food and $2, Thurs. Dec. 27
• Admit two for the price of one, Fri., Dec. 28
• Pool open until 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 31
• Admit two for the price of one, Wed., Jan. 2
• Admission, one can of food and $2, Thurs., Jan. 3
• Coin Dive, Fri., Jan. 4
Recreation swim times are from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $4 for youth to age 18; $4.25 for adults; and $14 for families, with up to six members. For more information, call 541-967-4521 or visit https://bit.ly/1EMNSs3.