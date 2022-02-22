Albany coffee shop Margin's next chapter

Albany’s beloved coffee shop, Margin Coffee Roasters, will open a second location at 2943 Santiam Highway SE this spring to better serve those who commute along I-5 and live in the heart of town.

The original downtown shop at 206 Second Ave. SW, opened in July 2018 and eventually was dubbed “Albany’s living room.”

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of years,” owner Gabe Anderson said. “Luckily we had enough time pre-pandemic to establish a pretty loyal customer base.”

Margin regulars come back not only for delicious seasonal teas, lattes and baked goods but for the true living-room vibe of the place, complete with houseplant-lined shelves, soft earth-tone armchairs, friendly baristas and a baby grand piano not unlike one you would find at your grandmother’s house.

Margin is what’s known as a “Third Wave coffee shop,” which means the beans are sourced and roasted with more care, resulting in higher quality than what one would find at more commercial coffee chains.

After 1 1/2 years in business, Margin began roasting its own beans in Corvallis with rented equipment. But due to high demand, Anderson realized Margin would soon outgrow the space and would eventually need its own location dedicated to roasting.

“We’re calling it the roastery and coffee lab,” Anderson said. “We’re going to focus a lot more on the craft and science behind the coffee.”

David Hurley is the head roaster of Margin and manager of the downtown location. His background as a science professor led the way to the science of roasting, which Anderson said makes the two a good pair to run the business.

The timeline

Anderson said he hopes to have the grand opening of the second shop sometime in May, once his fundraising goal of $30,000 has been achieved and the roasting equipment is up and running.

The coffee roaster itself costs more than $30,000, plus there are the costs of installation, ventilation and tech updates. That's not counting the kitchen prep area, plumbing and coffee bar. Any excess funds will go toward the dining area and more high-quality beans.

The new Margin will set up shop in the Albany Carpet One Floor & Home building, with construction starting in March and targeted for completion by the end of April. The roaster should be up and running in May, with the coffee bar fully operational by June. The grand opening will most likely happen before the coffee bar is fully operational.

How to help

People can support this project, called “Chapter 2,” by visiting margincoffee.com/chapter2 and checking out the rewards page. For supporting the new space, Margin is giving out bags of coffee, various merchandise and other prizes based on the donation amount.

Anderson said while expanding was always the goal, he plans to keep Margin local to preserve the homey feel people have come to associate with the coffee shop.

“The charm and quality with customer service is hard to get the more you grow,” he said. “We want to stay local and do what we can to use local products.”

