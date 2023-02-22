The Albany Civic Theater is hosting its first drag show, and tickets sold out within two days of announcement.

Some performers spent their young adult years performing at the theater, and for them, it's a sign of growing inclusivity in the city.

Kindred spirits

The theater has always served as a safe space for drag queens Fertile Liza and Nicole Onoscopi. When in drag, the two performers use she/her pronouns.

The two spent their young adult years at Albany Civic Theater. Onoscopi is originally from Albany and Liza from Philomath.

“My time spent at ACT was pretty much the only time I felt like I could be myself,” Onoscopi said.

Back then, the two were still in the closet, Liza said. And to be coming back together for a drag performance feels like “a full-circle moment.”

Growing up in predominantly conservative areas, the two said it was difficult to express themselves fully and feel acceptance. There were few places that felt inclusive.

“Theaters are inclusive spaces," Liza said. “They do create families, chosen families or true families, and relationships.”

Inclusion

Albany Civic Theater is trying to expand its efforts for inclusion. After receiving grant funds from the Irene Gerlinger Swindells Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, “A night of Dragnificence” was born.

To be eligible for the grant, the theater had to write a proposal that reflected more diversity and inclusion, said Jillian Alden, a member of the Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee at Albany Civic Theater.

There’s a whole list of what that means for the theater: Diversity and inclusion training for staff; inclusive messaging to encourage people of marginalized communities to get involved; and efforts to have more characters on stage that belong to the LGBTQ+ community are just a few to be implemented.

There were careful considerations to the drag performance at the theater, Alden said. The performance is free and there is a livestreaming option available to accommodate accessibility. Security will be present at the show, so that performers and audience members feel safe, she said.

“Basically, we want to say, 'We see you, you aren’t invisible, and you matter to our theater,'” Alden said in an email.

Progress

If you asked Nicole Onoscopi’s younger self if she ever thought she would be returning to Albany to host a drag show, she would have never guessed. But she’s happy things are changing.

“There is more drag happening in Albany, and we want to continue to keep it happening,” she said.

After the two pursued performing arts in New York, they have since made big strides in the drag world.

Fertile Liza, “the plant queen of Bend,” has her own plant shop where she sometimes uses her drag persona to create events around her shop.

Onoscopi has since moved to Portland and amassed over 16,000 followers on social media, partaking in various drag performances, and hosting Albany Civic Theater’s “A night of Dragnificence”.

Drag is really just an extension of yourself, a more confident loud version, Onoscopi said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Most of us do it to grow and challenge ourselves,” Liza said.

For those in the crowd who have felt like they aren’t able to truly be themselves, Onoscopi believes the performance may impart a sense of hope.

“I hope they can feel there is progress being made. It’s powerful to see people like yourself up in a spotlight looking beautiful,” she said.

Tickets are sold out for the Saturday Feb. 25 show at 7:30 pm but there is a limited amount of streaming tickets available at https://albanycivic.org/shows/drag-nificence/.