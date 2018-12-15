A vote to accept a new employment contract for 177 Albany city employees failed 64-65 Thursday, effectively authorizing the union to declare a strike if it chooses.
The union must give 10 days' notice to the city before going on strike. No strike declaration had been made as of Friday.
Albany city officials have been negotiating new employment contracts with two units within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees since April.
The city declared it had reached impasse on Nov. 9 with one unit, AFSCME Local 2909, which represents 177 people, including library, pool, senior center and street maintenance employees.
The other unit, the transit unit known as AFSCME Local 2909-1, represents seven bus drivers, transit dispatch and transit maintenance. That unit has not yet declared impasse.
Police and fire employees belong to two other unions separate from those currently negotiating with the city. Neither is currently in contract talks.
As of Nov. 16, following the impasse declaration, both the city and Local 2909 submitted final offers. The submission kicked off a 30-day timeline that expires Sunday.
The last mediation session on Dec. 7 ended without agreement. No further sessions have been scheduled.
Sheena Dickerman, president of the union, could not immediately be reached for comment. But Marilyn Smith, spokeswoman for the city, said AFSCME members notified the city by email that they had voted on the contract Thursday. The failed vote "effectively authorizes the union negotiations team to declare a strike at their discretion," Smith said.
Once the 30-day cooling-off period ends, the city can choose to put its final offer and/or the mediation offer in part or in whole in place. No decisions have been made, Smith said.
According to an official statement, the city remains "committed to reaching an agreement that balances competitive wages and benefits with fiscal responsibility and good stewardship of limited taxpayer resources."
The main disagreements between the union and the city have been wage issues and the length of the contract. The union is proposing a three-year contract and the city wants four.
Both sides have said they'll accept a 2.5 percent raise the first year of the contract. However, the union is seeking 0 to 3 percent the second year and 2 to 4 percent the third year, depending on the Consumer Price Index, and the city has offered 0-3 percent for second and third years and 0-4 percent for the fourth.
Union members also have asked to increase compensation for standby pay, making every regular standby hour payable at time and a half rather than standard, and every holiday hour payable at triple time rather than double.
Links to both sides' final offers can be found on the home page of the city's website, www.cityofalbany.net.