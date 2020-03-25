Albany city government continues virtual outreach

On Tuesday, Konopa and Troedsson addressed the ongoing closure and the city's efforts to help stem the spread while taking a few questions from Facebook and soliciting additional questions to be answered at a later time.

"We know this has been an unsettling time," Konopa said. "We're all faced with it right now."

The pair detailed Gov. Brown's orders that stressed social distancing by staying inside unless absolutely necessary.

"The city is following the Governor's orders," Konopa said. "Do not go out unless you are in need of an essential service. If we don't all follow the rules, this is going to go on longer."

Troedsson assured residents that if they are unable to pay their utility bill, they will not be shut off, citing water as an essential service in stopping the spread of the illness. Both Troedsson and Konopa asked that if residents are able to pay their bill, that they do so noting that the services are paid, in large part, by the fees charged to residents.

"We'll continue to have these videos," Troedsson said, adding that in subsequent live feeds, residents may hear from the fire and police chief as well.

For those without internet access or a computer, Troedsson said calls are being fielded at city hall.