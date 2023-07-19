Ramycia McGhee is a lot of things: an Albany city councilor, a college instructor with a doctorate degree, a freelance makeup artist — and a Barbie collector.

Growing up with the message that you can be anything, McGhee is a jack-of-all trades. But she was a Barbie girl first.

Barbie is enjoying something of a resurgence because of the release of Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated "Barbie" movie, but McGhee has been on “that wave" since she was a little girl. It's a wave she's still riding.

“It wasn’t just a toy, it was a lifestyle,” McGhee said. As she spoke, McGhee was sporting pink lipstick, pink eyeshadow, pink hoop earrings, and a shirt that reads, “You can be anything.” It has images of Barbie dolls in various professions.

Black Barbie dolls line McGhee’s kitchen counter, still in their boxes, resting on pink tablecloths. There are holiday dolls from the 1990s, Avon special editions, limited edition collectors dolls, and historical figures, such as journalist Ida B. Wells and Madam C.J. Walker, a successful entrepreneur.

“It’s a great way to hold onto femininity and innocence,” McGhee said.

McGhee's collection will be on display on Thursday July 20 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the PIX Theatre, 321 SW Second Ave. in downtown Albany, on the opening day of “Barbie."

She’s been collecting Black Barbie dolls since about 5 years old, McGhee said.

When she was young, her mom would buy her Barbies, she said. She loved the fashion, the beautiful dresses and gowns that the dolls wore. She remembers sitting them all in her toy car, playing with them and carefully stacking them up at night.

Now she doesn’t dare remove them from their boxes. And after her mother passed, her brother carried on the tradition of buying her Barbies to add to her collection every year.

In a way, it’s a tradition that has kept them memory of her mom alive, she said.

She would’ve had more. She lost more than 50 after a storage company in her hometown of Chicago went out of business, losing her items, she said.

Her favorite Barbie is the 40th anniversary of the first Black Barbie doll. She’s wearing a shiny red dress and gold jewelry and her hair in an afro.

“It took so long to get a Barbie that looked like us,” McGhee said.

The first Black Barbie debuted in 1980 and was designed by Kitty Black Perkins, who used pop superstar Diana Ross as a source of inspiration.

Previous dolls put by the maker, El Segundo, California-based Mattel Inc., featured only straight hair, or it felt like their features weren’t accurate to Black people, she said.

McGhee wants people to know the complete her — from her role as a local government leader to Barbie collector.

“Representation is so important and even more so in places in Albany, where there are fewer Black folks,” she said. She's the city's first female Black council member.

Seeing a doll that looks like you is important, McGhee said.

“Now they come in all shapes, sizes and professions, and she represents so much more, " she said.

Editors Note: This article was edited to correct the time of an event