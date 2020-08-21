Albany City Council will look different in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albany City Council is going to look different in 2021, regardless of who wins the election scheduled for November.

Three current board members did not file paperwork to run again by Thursday’s deadline. Mike Sykes of Ward 1, Bill Coburn of Ward 2 and Rich Kellum representing Ward 3 do not appear to be running.

All three seats are being contested this election, with two people running in wards 2 and 3 and three people running for the Ward 1 seat.

Standout contests include Ward 2, where Ray Kopczynski, a former city councilor, has tossed his hat into the ring again. He left the board in 2018 and will run against Amanda Dent. In Ward 3, former city spokesperson Marilyn Smith has filed for Kellum’s seat. She’ll face Jessica Brenneman of the city’s budget committee.

Running for Ward 1 will be Keith Kolkow, Matilda Novak and Sean Knowles.

Mayor Sharon Konopa will be challenged by City Councilor Alex Johnson II for the position of mayor. Johnson currently represents Ward 2.

The Albany City Council is a nonpartisan, mostly volunteer board. Members receive $130 per month with a $50 internet stipend. The mayor receives $185 per month in addition to the internet stipend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0