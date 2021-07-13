Albany City Council to hear proposals for surplus property

A North Albany resident whose property is adjacent to a parcel the city wants to sell has asked to buy it to keep as a refuge for native species.

Lisa Thompson, who lives on Ridders Lane, submitted a proposal to the Albany City Council on June 22 to purchase 4.15 acres for $77,500. The council will have a public hearing on selling the land during its meeting Wednesday.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen online via Zoom. Information on viewing the meeting or submitting public remarks is available at https://www.cityofalbany.net/council.

The land originally had been bought as part of the North Pointe housing development. The developer bought the parcel to excavate for fill dirt, and then donated it back to the city, which now considers it surplus.

"My interest is to preserve the property in its current state," Thompson wrote to city officials. She noted the area is home to waterfowl, native and migratory birds, frogs, turtles, deer and insects, and said she plans only to remove ivy, blackberries and fallen wood.

Excavating the property left a groundwater pit, Thompson wrote. "Though it did not start as a natural pond, it has become a natural habitat supporting many species."