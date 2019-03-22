The Albany City Council will not be holding its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 27. According to city staff, the council’s agenda for that meeting had just one item: to approve the minutes from the last meeting.
The council still will meet for a 4 p.m. Monday work session, where it’s set to discuss the possibility of creating a local improvement district for the construction of a street crossing of Burkhart Creek. A local improvement district allows a group of property owners to share the cost of infrastructure improvements.
According to a memo from City Engineer Staci Belcastro and Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish, the city’s transportation system plan includes a project that would extend Timber Ridge Street from Knox Butte Road south to Highway 20. The current plan would require a crossing at Burkhart Creek.
Construction is already in the works on either side of the creek. A subdivision of 169 residential lots, dubbed Brandis Meadows, is planned for the south side of the creek. The north side of the creek, according to Belcastro and Irish, is zoned mixed use commercial and was recently partitioned, creating two lots.
“Because both phases of the Brandis Meadows subdivision can be completed without construction of the creek crossing, there is limited incentive for that developer to participate in the private construction of the creek crossing with the owner of the parcel to the north,” the memo reads.
The memo states that it would cost less for private construction of the creek crossing, and a Local Improvement District would encourage developers on both sides of the creek to reach an agreement to construct the crossing.