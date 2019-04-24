The Albany City Council finalized plans Wednesday to complete an engineer’s report and financial investigation into the establishment of a Local Improvement District (LID) to construct a bridge at Burkhart Creek.
On March 25, the council directed staff to prepare a resolution to explore the option of creating a Local Improvement District with Transportation Analyst Ron Irish, explaining that the move could provide incentive for the two immediately adjacent property owners to come to an agreement to construct the bridge privately.
A bridge is needed, city staff said, as part of a planned project to extend Timber Ridge Street from Knox Butte Road south to Highway 20. A bridge similar to the one needed at Burkhart Creek, Irish said, could cost approximately $500,000.
The property to the south side of the creek is a planned subdivision, Brandis Meadows, which currently consists of 169 residential lots. The property to the north is zoned for mixed-use commercial and was recently divided.
Both phases of Brandis Meadows can be completed without the construction of a bridge. City staff said there was little incentive for the developer to shoulder the cost of the construction or participate in construction with the property owner to the north of the creek.
“Because it would cost less for private construction of a creek crossing, the formation of a Local Improvement District would encourage the developers on both sides of the creek to reach an agreement for private construction of the creek crossing,” a memo to Council from city staff read.
The motion to approve the resolution passed unanimously.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting:
• Mayor Sharon Konopa issued three declarations recognizing Mental Health Month, Global Love Day and Drinking Water Week.
• The council approved a request for the mayor to execute an amendment to a cooperative improvement agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement to facilitate the construction of improvements on Lyon and Ellsworth streets on May 8, 2017.
That agreement specified that all improvements would be completed by March of this year. However, the traffic signal located at Lyon and Ellsworth was not installed until April. The vote adjusted the agreement to reflect a completion date of December 2019 instead of March.