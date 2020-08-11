Albany City Council ends ADU standoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The explosive debate surrounding the approval of accessory dwelling units within Albany city limits ended with little fanfare Monday afternoon.

The Albany City Council agreed to adopt changes to the city's code to allow the buildings in residential areas after two vetoes and multiple discussions and disagreements on one key point: 100 square feet.

In December 2019, the council voted 4-2 to increase the maximum size of ADUs from 750 to 900 square feet. The change was part of an update to city code that would bring the city into compliance with state law, which allows ADUs in any neighborhood that currently allows single-family homes. Homeowners could apply for an ADU of up to half the size of the primary home up to 750 square feet. The council vote bumped that maximum to 900 square feet but was vetoed by Konopa.

In conversations following the veto — which could not be overridden without votes from Councilors Dick Olsen and Bill Coburn — the two sides came within 100 square feet of each other, with Konopa willing to go to 800 square feet. The issue was dropped until February, with 1000 Friends of Oregon threatening to take legal action against the city for remaining out of compliance with state law.