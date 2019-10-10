The Albany City Council finalized a $745,000 loan on Wednesday to incoming metals company Stack HIP.
Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry reminded the board that it directed staff to negotiate the loan in February. The funds will be directed to the cost of digging a second pit on the property on southeast Marion Street.
The pit house units that complete a hot isostatic pressing, or HIP, process for titanium casting, a process currently outsourced to Washington and California. Once Stack’s facility is up and running, the city’s specialty metals industry can use services closer to home, Sherry previously told the council.
The entire project is expected to cost about $25 million. The main HIPing unit clocked in at about $18 million. According to Sherry, construction costs were more than the company initially expected.
“They were over-leveraged,” he said.
The expected cost to dig a second pit is estimated at $1.2 million. The city approved $745,000, which will come out of the Economic Development Opportunity Fund, which currently has just over $2 million. There is no effect to the city’s general fund.
The loan was green-lit by the council on Wednesday at 2.5% interest for a period of seven years. According to Sherry, the payments will be amortized at 20 years with a balloon payment at seven years. There’ll be no penalty for early payment.
In January, the company released a statement about its plans for the Albany location.
“We are truly delighted to bring large-scale HIP capacity to the Northwest U.S. market,” Stack CEO Doug Puerta said in the release. “HIP is a complimentary service to our existing portfolio of offerings. Stack has always worked closely with its clients to make smart investments to support their metal processing needs. By expanding into HIP, we’ll be in a position to offer a really outstanding value proposition of capability, capacity, quality and service.”